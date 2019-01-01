New York Mets

Metsblog
41368642_thumbnail

Mets send Tim Peterson to Triple-A, call up relief help

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Three days after he walked five batters in just 1.2 innings against the Nationals at Citi Field, RH reliever Tim Peterson has been optioned by the Mets to Triple-A Syracuase.

Tweets