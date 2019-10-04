New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
4/10/19 Game Preview: Minnesota Twins at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m
It turns out that Jacob deGrom is human after all. deGrom had an extremely rare off night for the New York Mets (6-4), giving up six runs on eight hits in four innings of a 14-8 loss to the Minneso…
Tweets
-
Gratuitous Benny Agbayani reference: Pete Alonso is the first Mets rookie with a three-game homer streak since Agbayani in 1999, according to Elias.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The West Coast air must be treating them right https://t.co/ViNdPE7iZPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Noah Syndergaard takes the mound as the Mets look to split their two game set with the Twins. https://t.co/hIWc3tdZgQBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MattEhalt: Mets are also 1-3 in those games so maybe it's too many home runs? #sarcasm https://t.co/CFEPTVthfGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Sorry, Pirates fans. (Chris Archer can still be really good, though)#Rays Meadows walks, has been on 9 times the last 2 games, plus reached on an errorBeat Writer / Columnist
-
6:30?? We better get to work.A bright spot in the game last night: rookie @Pete_Alonso20 has a two home run game. The @Mets are back at it tonight. Our coverage begins at 6:30PM with the pregame. First pitch is at 7:10. @MetsBooth @WayneRandazzo https://t.co/MYYmqPueshTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets