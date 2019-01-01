New York Mets

WATCH: Mets' Wilson Ramos plates two in big fifth inning

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 17s

The Mets had a very unconventional bottom of the fifth inning, but Wilson Ramos managed to plate two with a bases-loaded, two RBI single to break the game open.

    Stats By STATS @StatsBySTATS 25s
    Tonight the @Mets became the first team to have 7+ consecutive batters record a walk or HBP since the Yankees on April 27, 1994 at Seattle (8). #LGM
    NY Daily News Sports @NYDNSports 1m
    It’s hard to imagine the Mets taking a five-run lead in a goofier fashion than they did in the 5th inning of Wednesday’s 9-6 win over the Twins, writes @DeeshaThosar https://t.co/jCuIQypzUW
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 2m
    Tonight was the first time since June 29, 1962 that the @Mets as a team scored at least 9 runs while drawing double digit walks & recording no more than five hits. #Mets #LGM
    MetsMinors.Net @Mets_Minors 3m
    The St. Lucie Mets won 4-3 tonight. Briam Campusano threw 5 scoreless innings as the spot starter. The original starter was in a car accident recently. Desmond Lindsay was on base five times. Blake Tiberi had two more hits and he currently has 1.000 OPS.
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 4m
    I stand corrected on an earlier tweet. Pete Alonso became the 7th player with 15+ RBI in his first 11 career games tonight. His 15 RBI set a club mark for a player’s first 11 career games. #Mets
    MLB Stats @MLBStats 4m
    The @Mets had 7 consecutive batters reach base via a walk or hit by pitch in the 5th inning … They’re the first team since the 1994 @Yankees to have 7 straight batters reach without a hit or error. (h/t: @EliasSports)
