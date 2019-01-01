New York Mets
Mets top Minnesota Twins, 9-6
by: North Jersey Record
The New York Mets topped the Minnesota Twins, 9-6, on Wednesday, April 10.
It’s hard to imagine the Mets taking a five-run lead in a goofier fashion than they did in the 5th inning of Wednesday’s 9-6 win over the Twins, writes @DeeshaThosar https://t.co/jCuIQypzUWNewspaper / Magazine
Tonight was the first time since June 29, 1962 that the @Mets as a team scored at least 9 runs while drawing double digit walks & recording no more than five hits. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The St. Lucie Mets won 4-3 tonight. Briam Campusano threw 5 scoreless innings as the spot starter. The original starter was in a car accident recently. Desmond Lindsay was on base five times. Blake Tiberi had two more hits and he currently has 1.000 OPS.Blogger / Podcaster
I stand corrected on an earlier tweet. Pete Alonso became the 7th player with 15+ RBI in his first 11 career games tonight. His 15 RBI set a club mark for a player’s first 11 career games. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
The @Mets had 7 consecutive batters reach base via a walk or hit by pitch in the 5th inning … They’re the first team since the 1994 @Yankees to have 7 straight batters reach without a hit or error. (h/t: @EliasSports)Blogger / Podcaster
Leaving ? with a W. ??? #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
