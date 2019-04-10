New York Mets

Newsday
42723810_thumbnail

Mets' six-run rally in fifth inning fuels victory over Twins | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber April 10, 2019 10:40 PM Newsday 4m

With two outs in the fifth inning, the Mets batted around and scored six runs - all on just two hits.

Tweets