Mets split series against Twins thanks to 5th-inning heist, Syndergaard’s dominance - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 15m
It’s hard to imagine the Mets taking a five-run lead in a goofier fashion than they did in the 5th inning of Wednesday’s 9-6 win over the Twins.
It turns out the Mets aren’t the only team with some catastrophic bullpen problems. Also, they won. https://t.co/qtUd4JqdGrBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MLBStats: The @Mets had 7 consecutive batters reach base via a walk or hit by pitch in the 5th inning … They’re the first team since the 1994 @Yankees to have 7 straight batters reach without a hit or error. (h/t: @EliasSports) https://t.co/icYFfa3KSlBlogger / Podcaster
That’s alarming. #MetsThis is the 3rd time this season that the Mets have had to use Edwin Díaz in a game where they had a 6+ run lead in the 8th inning or later.Blogger / Podcaster
First homestand of 2019 in the ?. Catch ya in Atlanta. ✌️ #LGMOfficial Team Account
RT @NYMStats: The Mets drew three bases loaded walks in the same inning for the first time since April 25, 2008 against the Braves when David Wright, Carlos Beltran, and Ryan Church did so in the 3rd inning.Blogger / Podcaster
#Mets pulled off a bizarre heist in their seventh win of the season. -7 batters reach base via free passes -Noah Syndergaard on the best he’s felt in a long time -Michael Conforto leaves first homestand on 4-game hit streak Story: https://t.co/nJmtOLqlM2Beat Writer / Columnist
