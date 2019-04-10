New York Mets

Mets 9, Twins 6: An Imperfect Noah Syndergaard Steadies the Mets’ Ship in Win Over Twins

by: KEVIN ARMSTRONG NY Times 2m

The big right-hander ran into trouble in the eighth inning, but his strong seven innings, and a wild six-run fifth by the Mets’ offense, ended the team’s losing streak at two.

