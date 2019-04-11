New York Mets
Mets offense ‘erupts’ in bizarre fifth inning: Six walks and a HBP
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 13m
After the Mets hit four homers on Tuesday against Minnesota and lost, they took a different approach in Wednesday’s win over the Twins. “Keep on taking, don’t swing,’’ manager Mickey
