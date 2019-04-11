New York Mets

Mets Police Morning Laziness: twenty minutes of Gelbs alert

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Delta Flight 8888 landed in Atlanta at 2:42am.  Get to bed at 4:30am, sleep 8 hours is 12:30….get to park at 4pm.  Life is hard. The games tonight and tomorrow are at 7:20.  Less annoying than Atlanta’s old 7:35….but be warned you might get 20...

