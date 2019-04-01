New York Mets

Mets Merized
42731312_thumbnail

Mets Minors Recap: Woods-Richardson Impresses in Second Start

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 5m

Rochester (2-5) 8, Syracuse (5-2) 2 Box ScoreLF Rymer Liriano: 1-for-2, RBI(2), 2 BB, Caught Stealing(1) | .267/.368/.267C Rene Rivera: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI(1) | .083/.154/.1672B Dilson

Tweets