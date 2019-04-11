New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Gil Must Go: Gil over-manages the 1969 Mets and costs Gentry the complete game
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 48s
OMG can we stop overmanaging? How do you let Gentry go 8 2/3 and not have the confidence to let him finish the game? We have to build confidence here, it’s not like this team is winning the World Series this year. The guy is one out from a CG...
Tweets
-
Still the fastest guy goingbyron buxton, stand-up triple. 2015 vs 2019. https://t.co/a0HOl4WY2BBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Also on the podcast: https://t.co/6U0KmUDxHr @keithlaw weighs in on a theory about why the baserunning in MLB seems so terrible.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @RockersBaseball: Check out @FrankViola16 talking Rockers baseball! https://t.co/UXpZf0qdjBMinors
-
First basemen Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith are stoked to be on the Mets together @stephapstein dives into their bond https://t.co/MbrB0jIFJATV / Radio Network
-
Rick Pitino represents the Johnnies perfect (by chance) coaching hire. #SJUBB https://t.co/MIZLXeLK2nBlogger / Podcaster
-
Giggity.When you’re this hot, everything finds a hole. ? https://t.co/FOxe7GXjz1Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets