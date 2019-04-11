New York Mets

The Mets Police
Gil Must Go: Gil over-manages the 1969 Mets and costs Gentry the complete game

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 48s

OMG can we stop overmanaging?   How do you let Gentry go 8 2/3 and not have the confidence to let him finish the game?  We have to build confidence here, it’s not like this team is winning the World Series this year.  The guy is one out from a CG...

