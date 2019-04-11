New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
How Mets' Pete Alonso and Dom Smith preserve their friendship | SI.com
by: Stephanie Apstein April 11, 2019 — Sports Illustrated 8m
Unfortunately for Alonso and Smith, the Mets can only play one first baseman.
Tweets
-
Still the fastest guy goingbyron buxton, stand-up triple. 2015 vs 2019. https://t.co/a0HOl4WY2BBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Also on the podcast: https://t.co/6U0KmUDxHr @keithlaw weighs in on a theory about why the baserunning in MLB seems so terrible.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @RockersBaseball: Check out @FrankViola16 talking Rockers baseball! https://t.co/UXpZf0qdjBMinors
-
First basemen Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith are stoked to be on the Mets together @stephapstein dives into their bond https://t.co/MbrB0jIFJATV / Radio Network
-
Rick Pitino represents the Johnnies perfect (by chance) coaching hire. #SJUBB https://t.co/MIZLXeLK2nBlogger / Podcaster
-
Giggity.When you’re this hot, everything finds a hole. ? https://t.co/FOxe7GXjz1Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets