Pete Alonso is the only player to record five hits with an exit velocity of 110.0 mph or higher so far this season. The hits were: 113.8 MPH 2B off Barraclough 112.8 mph HR off Steckenrider 112.2 mph 2B off Corbin 111.7 mph 2B off Scherzer 110.9 mph 2B off Corbin #Mets