Frazier Knocks in Two, On Base Three Times

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2m

Mets veteran infielder Todd Frazier continued his rehab assignment on Thursday with the St. Lucie Mets. He went 1-for-3 with two walks, two RBIs, and a run scored in the Mets fifth straight win.

