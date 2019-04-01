New York Mets

Mets Merized
42743474_thumbnail

MLB News: Braves, Albies Agree to Extension

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 49s

The Atlanta Braves have locked up second baseman Ozzie Albies Jr. for the long-term according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal is seven years, $35 million with a pair of club options acc

Tweets