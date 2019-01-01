New York Mets

The latest on injured Mets infielder Jed Lowrie

2m

The Mets have been without Jed Lowrie all season as he deals with a knee injury. Mickey Callaway gave a promising update earlier this week, and SNY's Andy Martino provided the latest on Lowrie during Wednesday's Shea Anything podcast.

