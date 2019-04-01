Game Thread: Mets vs Braves, 7:20 PM

Asked to describe Game of Thrones, Sabathia had a terrific response: "Maybe Harry Potter, medieval, rated R show where everybody dies. Everybody dies! The best part of the show is that everybody dies."

Andy Martino Cool idea. And @ AnthonyMcCarron was the unsung hero of this, getting Sabathia on the phone while he rehabbed away from the team to talk GOT https://t.co/db8BBheaom