New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Dominic Smith on bench, which isn't his fault — Pete Alonso is just too hot | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated April 11, 2019 8:45 PM — Newsday 6m
Smith is hitting .417 in limited duty, but Alonso is batting .366 with five homers and 15 RBIs in his first 11 games.
Tweets
-
Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley will not make himself available for the vacancy at St. John’s left by Chris Mullin | @newsdaymarcus @jimbaumbach https://t.co/JoeRXnygnH #SJUBBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets' Pete Alonso has plenty of pop ? Exit velocity: 118.3 MPH Distance: 454 ft Gameday: https://t.co/KKLnUEVmEeMinors
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Most RBI - First 12 Career Games Jim Greengrass 19 Dale Alexander 18 Pete Alonso 17* Taylor Teagarden 17 Mandy Brooks 17 * Includes 2 RBI tonightBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Pete Alonso is the 8th player to record at least six home runs within his first 12 major league games. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets