New York Mets

Newsday
42751814_thumbnail

Mets' Dominic Smith on bench, which isn't his fault — Pete Alonso is just too hot | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated April 11, 2019 8:45 PM Newsday 6m

Smith is hitting .417 in limited duty, but Alonso is batting .366 with five homers and 15 RBIs in his first 11 games.

Tweets