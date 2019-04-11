New York Mets

New York Post
42752005_thumbnail

Oil Can Boyd’s memories of Lenny Dykstra incident were probably a little cloudy

by: Michael Blinn New York Post 15m

Oil Can Boyd said last week he believed Ron Darling’s accusations that Lenny Dykstra yelled racial epithets from the Mets’ on-deck circle ahead of Game 3 of the 1986 World Series. But

Tweets