Matz And Rosario Difference Makers
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 6m
Before the season, it was expected the National League East would be extraordinarily tight, and so far it has proven to be true. Entering this series, the Mets, Braves, and Phillies had a 7-4 recor…
Pete Alonso and Amed Rosario carry #Mets past Braves https://t.co/uEOqAARsfmBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets need to figure out a way to get Robinson Canó going at the plate. He’s lost - confused on breaking balls and getting beat on good fastballs. They’re surviving it for now but he has to get on track. .561 OPS so far this season.Blogger / Podcaster
Pete Alonso on only Stanton and Judge hitting harder homers than him: “I have to do a couple more pushups.” He continued: “That’s really cool. To be in the same category as those two guys, that means a lot. They’re two of the most prolific power hitters in the game.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Tonight was only the third time in 12 games the #Mets have allowed 3 runs or less. But, they’re scoring 6.25 runs per game over those 12 games, so they’re riding out their pitching problems, so far.Blogger / Podcaster
