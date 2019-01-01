New York Mets

Steven Matz delivers solid outing, Pete Alonso homers again as NY Mets beat Atlanta Braves

by: Chris Iseman, North Jersey Record North Jersey 2m

The Mets got off to a good start Thursday night, combining a solid outing from Steven Matz with some timely hitting in a 6-3 victory over the Braves.

    New York Post Sports @nypostsports 2m
    Pete Alonso and Amed Rosario carry #Mets past Braves https://t.co/uEOqAARsfm
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 3m
    #Mets need to figure out a way to get Robinson Canó going at the plate. He’s lost - confused on breaking balls and getting beat on good fastballs. They’re surviving it for now but he has to get on track. .561 OPS so far this season.
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 4m
    Pete Alonso on only Stanton and Judge hitting harder homers than him: “I have to do a couple more pushups.” He continued: “That’s really cool. To be in the same category as those two guys, that means a lot. They’re two of the most prolific power hitters in the game.”
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 4m
    When told only Judge and Stanton have hit a ball harder in the Statcast era, Alonso said: “I have got to do a couple of more pushups.”
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 7m
    Tonight was only the third time in 12 games the #Mets have allowed 3 runs or less. But, they’re scoring 6.25 runs per game over those 12 games, so they’re riding out their pitching problems, so far.
    New York Mets @Mets 8m
    ? night from @Smatz88. #LGM #MetsWin
