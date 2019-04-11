New York Mets

Newsday
42753794_thumbnail

Amed Rosario, Pete Alonso homer as Mets beat Braves  | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated April 11, 2019 10:53 PM Newsday 2m

Alonso hits his sixth homer, a 454-foot shot with an exit velocity of 118.3 mph. Rosario hits a three-run shot to back Steven Matz (1-0, 1.65 ERA), who strikes out eight in six innings.   

Tweets