The Big Apple’s Big Hitter’s club, now including Mets rookie Pete Alonso - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1m
We are now living in a dimension where Pete Alonso’s name is uttered in the same sentence as Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.
@SteveGelbs "You don't want to go too crazy.." Me:
"Like, wow. That's cool. I kind of surprised myself, to be honest." On Pete Alonso's latest gawk-worthy homer and a well-rounded Mets win against the defending division champs: https://t.co/vkJNo9MxDr
How the #Mets dugout reacts to Pete Alonso feats, per Mickey Callaway: "Most of the time our jaws are dropped and we're going, 'Wow.' He does something special every night. When he's at the plate, you feel like something's going to happen. And something usually does."
There was a LOT going on that day https://t.co/4Zo2EUhmC1
Hardest-Hit HR *Not Hit by Judge or Stanton* - Since 2015 Pete Alonso: 118.3 mph (tonight) Joey Gallo: 117.4 mph (6/5/18) Hanley Ramirez: 117.4 mph (4/11/18) Carlos Gonzalez: 117.3 mph (4/4/16) Marcell Ozuna: 117.1 mph (4/3/18)
Wilmer Flores still walks up to the "Friends" theme, and tonight Fernando Tatis Jr. clapped along. Adorbs.Who knew @tatis_jr was a Friends fan? https://t.co/EyE1iByYmQ
