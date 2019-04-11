Mets’ Syndergaard harassed by dopey Braves mascot

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

This happened to my #1 follower. He should bang Blooper’s girlfriend. Eh, who we kidding…Blooper is obviously single. .@Noahsyndergaard gets harassed by Blooper. pic.twitter.com/HcRtu62gxc — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 11, 2019 Add Mets Police to Apple News...