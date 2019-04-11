New York Mets

Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen vs. Braves Guy edition

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12m

Here’s Gary Cohen calling a home run…. STUNT ON ‘EM @Amed_Rosario ?? pic.twitter.com/9xFJLzr98z — SNY (@SNYtv) April 11, 2019 And here’s Braves Guy calling the same home run Profundo BOMBAZO de tres carreras de @Amed_Rosario por todo el jardín...

