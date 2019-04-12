New York Mets

Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen with a great call of Pete Alonso’s HR

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9m

People think I am picking on Gary.   I just rate home run calls.  The words are up to Gary.  This is a fantastic call.  More like this please. Pete Alonso CRUSHES one to dead center! “A splashdown for Alonso” ? pic.twitter.com/nXAiJMyi9X — SNY (@SNYtv

