New York Mets

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Pitching & 118.3-MPH Homers

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 4m

Steven Matzwent deep. Amed Rosariowent deeper. Pete Alonsowent deepest of all. Edwin Diazmade certain we didnt plumb the depths. Four runs not enough for the Mets? Perhaps harder.

Tweets