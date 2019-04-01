New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Minors Recap: Kay Unhittable, But Struggles With Control
by: Ryan Kolakowski — Mets Merized Online 3m
Pawtucket Red Sox (4-3) 3, Syracuse Mets (5-3) 2 Box ScoreRHP Casey Coleman (0-1, 3.38 ERA): 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 KRHP Eric Hanhold (0-0, 2.08 ERA): 2 IP, ER, BB, KRHP Arqui
Tweets
-
Chris Davis broke Tony Bernazard's 35-year-old record for consecutive plate appearances without a hit, but only because Bernazard tore his shirt off and challenged him to do it.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @timbhealey: “Like, wow. That’s cool. I kind of surprised myself, to be honest.” On Pete Alonso’s latest gawk-worthy homer and a well-rounded Mets win against the defending division champs: https://t.co/vkJNo9MxDrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @McKennAnalysis: ¡¡¡¡¡¡FLIP FLOPPER!!!!!!! https://t.co/3ZHSSDO33vTV / Radio Personality
-
New @Rotoworld_BB Podcast is up! Joined by @drewsilv, we go through the latest big topics, including lengthy absences for Severino and Clevinger, another disappointing Sale start, Max Fried and Daniel Vogelbach trending up, and much more. Listen! https://t.co/QGNxGogJQrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Good morning, East Coast!https://t.co/epowjc0q2C Winning #RedSox PodcastTV / Radio Personality
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: MSM discovers baseball is boring, Gary Cohen’s mixed bag of HR calls https://t.co/mkMGY8groLBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets