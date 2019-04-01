New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Recap: Kay Unhittable, But Struggles With Control

by: Ryan Kolakowski Mets Merized Online 3m

Pawtucket Red Sox (4-3) 3, Syracuse Mets (5-3) 2 Box ScoreRHP Casey Coleman (0-1, 3.38 ERA): 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 KRHP Eric Hanhold (0-0, 2.08 ERA): 2 IP, ER, BB, KRHP Arqui

