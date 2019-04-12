New York Mets

The 2010’s: MLB’s lost decade of So What Baseball

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

On twitter yesterday I was riffing that when the 2026 All Star Game arrives in Philadelphia (that’s a thing), there will be 26 year olds who grew up in the 2010’s who don’t like baseball. From my catty point, I started thinking more seriously about...

