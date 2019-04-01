New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Trivia Friday: First Baseman To Win Rookie of the Year
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 45s
Right now, we are seeing Pete Alonso do things which have not been done in Major League history. While he will have plenty of competition from the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr., Alonso has jumped out…
Tweets
-
Gramercy Park, Friday morningBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @OGTedBerg: I have a good concept for bike lanes btw. It involves getting rid of a lot of street parking, but discouraging car ownership in the city will be a priority in my regime. And I say this as someone who owns a car in the city.TV / Radio Personality
-
Iona College released a statement saying St. John's has not reached out for permission to speak with Tim Cluess about the Red Storm's vacant coaching job https://t.co/eaQ8szya05 via @jimbaumbach and @newsdaymarcusBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PitchingNinja: How do GIFs/Short Videos on Social Media affect your desire to watch a baseball game?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Just watch this fly. @Pete_Alonso20 made @statcast history. ? ?: https://t.co/ETcjTp1lj9Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets