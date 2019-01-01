New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
How important hitting the barrel is for the Mets and Yankees
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez rank 1-2 for the MLB lead with total barrels hit. But how important of a metric is that?
Tweets
-
Gramercy Park, Friday morningBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @OGTedBerg: I have a good concept for bike lanes btw. It involves getting rid of a lot of street parking, but discouraging car ownership in the city will be a priority in my regime. And I say this as someone who owns a car in the city.TV / Radio Personality
-
Iona College released a statement saying St. John's has not reached out for permission to speak with Tim Cluess about the Red Storm's vacant coaching job https://t.co/eaQ8szya05 via @jimbaumbach and @newsdaymarcusBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PitchingNinja: How do GIFs/Short Videos on Social Media affect your desire to watch a baseball game?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Just watch this fly. @Pete_Alonso20 made @statcast history. ? ?: https://t.co/ETcjTp1lj9Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets