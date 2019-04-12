New York Mets

The Mets Police
Gil Must Go: How did the 1969 Mets lose at Shea with Koosman vs. whoever Carlton is?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Are you kidding me with this team?  How do we lose at home with Jerry Koosman on the hill? First of all Jerry, I love you, but you gotta do better than 7 innings and 4 runs.  Come on man. We lost to Steve Carlton?  Who is this guy?  I never heard of...

