New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
This Week in Mets Quotes: Re-spect, walk, what did you say!
by: Joe Sokolowski — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
Lots of interesting, funny, idiotic, and insightful things were said by the Mets—and about them—recently. Here are some of our favorites.
Tweets
-
This design reminds me of the days in high school when the teacher would warn us not use yellow font on a white PowerPoint slide.The 2019 #Mets All-Star Workout Day/BP cap. https://t.co/twL21oa2m9Super Fan
-
My favorite part of Trotz’s media scrum today was when he compared Barzal and Eberle to an old married couple that had gotten a little stale, but who then took separate vacations and rediscovered their spark.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Pete Alonso showing the Mets made the right decision https://t.co/21oWcpudEABeat Writer / Columnist
-
Tom Seaver's 11th win Mets 5, Braves 1 August 9, 1967 - Had lost previous 2 starts - 9 IP, 1 R, 8 H, 3 K - 4-run first inning gave Seaver cushion - Braves: 2-7 vs Mets at Shea, 54-44 in other games -Mets announced signing of future standout Jon Matlack #TheFranchise41Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @PetitePhD: This was such a great listen. I love hearing Carig's insights about the game and what the transition from team beat reporter to someone who covers baseball nationally was like. We miss you on the Mets beat, @MarcCarig! https://t.co/6WBBiBPQizBlogger / Podcaster
-
The 2019 #MLB All-Star Game BP Jerseys.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets