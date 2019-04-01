New York Mets

Mets Merized
42767540_thumbnail

Rosario Finding His Groove At The Plate

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 54s

Continuing off his strong end to the 2018 season, Amed Rosario has come out of the gate swinging a hot bat for the Mets. Once the top prospect in baseball, Rosario is slashing .283/.353/.435 thro

