New York Mets

Metsblog
42768923_thumbnail

Is Mets rookie Pete Alonso more like Aaron Judge or Joey Votto?

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 27s

The common talking point among former players on TV and radio is that Mets rookie Pete Alonso is reminiscent of and has the potential to be the next Aaron Judge or Joey Gallo. But is he more like Joey Votto instead?

Tweets