New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Michael Conforto: Coming Into His Own Just In The Nick Of Time
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2m
Michael Conforto is stepping into a role as the face of the New York Mets gracefully, and with a force. Move over David...here's Michael.
Tweets
-
Howie and I have thoroughly enjoyed calling the first two weeks of this #Mets season on our new flagship, @wcbs880. Join us tonight! #Mets are trying to start 8-3 vs. their NL East rivals. Atlanta is 2-5 against the East so far.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @TMKSESPN: ICYMI with @RealMichaelKay, @DonLagreca & @Rosenbergradio: Pete Alonso has arguably been the best player for the #Mets so far this season, can he keep it up? Plus, the injuries are piling up for the #Yankees. LISTEN: https://t.co/4VnWLtcAzb. https://t.co/UVJxvystzOTV / Radio Network
-
Yes, it’s still early. But these average exit velocity numbers from Amed Rosario in 2019 (left photo) compared to 2018 (right) are super encouraging! #Mets #LGM @Mets @MetsMerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
TV / Radio Network
-
Really enjoyed talking to @MarcCarig again for the podcast. He knows what’s up with writing about baseball and what’s so exciting about the game right now..@MarcCarig joins #AmazinAvenueInConversation this week, and manages to reignite his flame war with his old nemesis, the Green Man (@sschreiber13). https://t.co/LW3VKr7OplBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @martinonyc: Gio Gonzalez's opt out is in eight days by the byeTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets