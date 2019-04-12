New York Mets
The 2019 Mets Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, All Star Game and Armed Forces Day caps – are all bad
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
So before we begin, let me stop off to tell you how annoyed I am at this stupid stupid dying sport. As you can imagine, I’d love to tell you about the 2019 Holiday Uniforms. Somewhere there is a press kit or a press release, but I for the life of...
Tweets
McNeil has 2 hits in the leadoff spot and Nimmo has 2 hitting eighth. Could this be a trend? #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
JEFF MCNEIL RBI DOUBLE! 4-1 METS! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Jeff McNeil tacks on insurance runs with his second triple of the season. Scores Keon Broxton, Brandon Nimmo. #Mets take a 4-1 lead over Braves in the 4th.Beat Writer / Columnist
Watching Jeff McNeil hit is so much fun.Blogger / Podcaster
A two-bagger from Jeff McNeil knocks in 2 runs and gives the Mets a 4-1 lead! #LGMTV / Radio Network
Strong squirrel. ? @JeffMcNeil805 drives in two for a 4-1 lead! #LGMOfficial Team Account
