New York Mets

The Mets Police
42778694_thumbnail

The 2019 Mets Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, All Star Game and Armed Forces Day caps – are all bad

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

So before we begin, let me stop off to tell you how annoyed I am at this stupid stupid dying sport.  As you can imagine, I’d love to tell you about the 2019 Holiday Uniforms.  Somewhere there is a press kit or a press release, but I for the life of...

Tweets