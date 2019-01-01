New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WATCH: Brandon Nimmo's home run among Mets highlights vs. Braves
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
After being dropped to eighth in the order, Brandon Nimmo hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat Friday night in Atlanta.
Tweets
-
Brian Cashman about to give an update on Betances. Stay tunedBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Man, these fans are having themselves a TIME.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
v important visual evidence of the gorillaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Three rounds of it, sung by everyone (very loudly)The Josh Bailey song is catching on.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
After recording only 5 swinging strikes in his last start, Wheeler nearly tripled that total tonight (14). #Mets #LGMFinal line for Zack Wheeler: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K, 111 pitches/69 strikes Last three pitches: 97 mph swinging strike 98 mph foul 93 mph slider foulBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets