New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why are home run balls flying out of Citi Field at record pace this year? | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber @therealarieber — Newsday 6m
In the first four games in Flushing, the Mets and their opponents (the Nationals and Twins) combined to hit 21 home runs.
Tweets
-
Brian Cashman about to give an update on Betances. Stay tunedBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Man, these fans are having themselves a TIME.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
v important visual evidence of the gorillaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Three rounds of it, sung by everyone (very loudly)The Josh Bailey song is catching on.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
After recording only 5 swinging strikes in his last start, Wheeler nearly tripled that total tonight (14). #Mets #LGMFinal line for Zack Wheeler: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K, 111 pitches/69 strikes Last three pitches: 97 mph swinging strike 98 mph foul 93 mph slider foulBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets