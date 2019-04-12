New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Surging Mets continue their offensive tear in win over Braves
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2m
ATLANTA — Longball, smallball, Mickeyball, the Mets lineup is scoring runs at a historic rate — at least for this franchise — and setting an early tone that offense is required, not
Tweets
-
"I didn't know the @Mets were going to be this good." @jonmorosi and @NickSwisher discuss who will end up on top in the NL East.TV / Radio Network
-
The #Mets are in 1st place in the NL East and own the best record in the entire National League. That’s it. That’s the tweet #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
When it rains, it pours https://t.co/qXyszwT54oBlogger / Podcaster
-
This will never get old ??White Sox 9, Yankees 6 https://t.co/wnDkIp8N4tBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets won #Nationals lost #Braves lost #Yankees lost It was a great day in baseball! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Good stuff all-around tonight, but who was your Amazin' Met of the game? ??? #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets