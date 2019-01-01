New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
42781726_thumbnail

Jessica Mendoza diving into Mets' front office role

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 7m

ATLANTA -- For half an hour on Friday, one of the newest members of the Mets’ front office stood in the bullpen alongside pitching coach Dave Eiland, watching Noah Syndergaard throw a bullpen session. Jessica Mendoza took in as much information as...

Tweets