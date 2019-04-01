New York Mets

Mets Merized
42781828_thumbnail

Game Recap: Nimmo Goes Yard In Mets 6-2 Win Over Braves

by: Joseph Schoedel Mets Merized Online 1m

The New York Mets get off to the right start taking the first two games vs Atlanta in the beginning of this road trip. The Mets (9-4) defeated the Braves (7-6) tonight at a final score of 6-2.Pi

Tweets