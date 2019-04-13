New York Mets

The Mets Police
42788649_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Thor zings a Yankees fan (#WWMDS)

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

SLACKISH REACTION: I slept in which was GREAT.  Tomorrow I have a half-marathon so I will be up and out at 8.   Last night’s game was pretty boring (Gary/Ron is rarely exciting). But hey the Mets won and are in first place! ICYMI, and you easily...

Tweets