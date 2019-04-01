New York Mets

Mets Merized

Wheeler Tosses Quality Start, Picks Up First Win of 2019

by: Brian Greenzang Mets Merized Online 5m

Zack Wheeler looked to get his season on track Friday night, picking up his first quality start of the season and helping the Mets defeat the Atlanta Braves by a score of 6-2.Wheeler, 28, pitche

Tweets