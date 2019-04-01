New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wheeler Tosses Quality Start, Picks Up First Win of 2019
by: Brian Greenzang — Mets Merized Online 5m
Zack Wheeler looked to get his season on track Friday night, picking up his first quality start of the season and helping the Mets defeat the Atlanta Braves by a score of 6-2.Wheeler, 28, pitche
Tweets
-
RT @Jacob_Resnick: Mark VIENTOS! The 19-year-old goes deeeep to center field for his first home run of the season. #Mets https://t.co/lSAvSjvkbABeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Jessica Mendoza is diving into her role as a Mets front office advisor this weekend. Her thoughts on what the new job will entail: https://t.co/GHVUCiJx8NBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gil Must Go: 1969 Mets can’t score off Dave Giusti???? https://t.co/zjqjX2WijyBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets are goodBeat Writer / Columnist
-
.@Wheelerpro45 was in a groove last night.Official Team Account
-
Hadji heading north with Daddy. Our bi-annual trip. NY-WPB-now back to NY. Overnight in Sag, then off to Philadelphia for a very important series with those Phillies.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets