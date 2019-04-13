New York Mets

The Mets Police
Gil Must Go: 1969 Mets can’t score off Dave Giusti????

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Wow you gotta feel awful for Cardwell eating the 9 inning 1 run loss.  Who the hell is Dave Giusti and why can’t the 1969 Mets score off him? And when is Gil going to do something about Gliding Ed Charles at third?   He’s batting .211.   Even if I...

