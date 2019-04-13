New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Gil Must Go: 1969 Mets can’t score off Dave Giusti????
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
Wow you gotta feel awful for Cardwell eating the 9 inning 1 run loss. Who the hell is Dave Giusti and why can’t the 1969 Mets score off him? And when is Gil going to do something about Gliding Ed Charles at third? He’s batting .211. Even if I...
Tweets
-
RT @Jacob_Resnick: Mark VIENTOS! The 19-year-old goes deeeep to center field for his first home run of the season. #Mets https://t.co/lSAvSjvkbABeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Jessica Mendoza is diving into her role as a Mets front office advisor this weekend. Her thoughts on what the new job will entail: https://t.co/GHVUCiJx8NBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gil Must Go: 1969 Mets can’t score off Dave Giusti???? https://t.co/zjqjX2WijyBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets are goodBeat Writer / Columnist
-
.@Wheelerpro45 was in a groove last night.Official Team Account
-
Hadji heading north with Daddy. Our bi-annual trip. NY-WPB-now back to NY. Overnight in Sag, then off to Philadelphia for a very important series with those Phillies.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets