Game Thread: Mets vs. Braves, 7:20 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 5m
Saturday, April 13, 2019 • 7:20 p.m.SunTrust Park • Atlanta, GALHP Jason Vargas (1-0, 9.00) vs. LHP Sean Newcomb (0-0, 1.64)SNY • FS1 • WCBS 880 AM • ESPN 1050 AMThe Mets have a th
Tweets
-
RT @celeBRADtion: On This Date 04/13/1967: Tom Seaver made his MLB debut. He pitched 5 1/3 innings, struck out 8, walked 4 and only allowed 6 hits and 2 runs. At the plate, he walked and went 1-for-1. #Mets beat Pirates 3-2. @MetsMerized @lindsayberra @Yogi_Museum https://t.co/SuobvXxDob https://t.co/3b0VQHCQFdBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NealODoherty: @martinonyc Last game I saw with my dad before he passed away. Will never forget that game.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Baseball Operations Expert Jessica Mendoza doesn’t think the Mets have a set plan for her https://t.co/kFj572FMxLBlogger / Podcaster
-
Lotta 1’s here. Glad you’re still with us Hank (I assume)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
St. Lucie #Mets (5-4) will try to get their first home win against @FireFrogsBB with this lineup, brought to you by the Partial Sunlight Council. #LGM @Mets @FloridaStateLgBlogger / Podcaster
-
"I'm not worried about myself. I know what I can do." - Robinson Cano on his early season strugglesTV / Radio Network
