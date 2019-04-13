New York Mets
Open Thread: Mets vs. Braves, 4/13/19
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 7m
After being skipped the last time through the rotation, Jason Vargas returns to the mound for the Mets and the red hot Pete Alonso returns to the lineup.
RT @apodoftheirown: When Alonso scorches another hit - L #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Since 1908, only one player has recorded 13 extra-base hits in his first 14 major league games: ... Pete Alonso (2019) #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
I found out something about Gare that I will share in this space: He dislikes golf on TV.Beat Writer / Columnist
Tiger's on the prowl https://t.co/euXMGsi5z5Blogger / Podcaster
Pete Alonso doubles down the left field line for his 7th double and 13th extra-base hit of the season in the 1st off Sean Newcomb. 108.3 mph off the bat. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Alonso doing Alonso things with a 1-out double down the line! This guy just HITS #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
