Mets give Robinson Cano his first day off of the season - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 3m

Saturday is Robinson Cano’s first day off of the season – and he hates it. If it was up to the veteran second baseman, he would play all 162 games for the Mets. “I don't like days off but sometimes you have to go with it," Cano said. “As long as I...

