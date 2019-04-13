New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets give Robinson Cano his first day off of the season - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3m
Saturday is Robinson Cano’s first day off of the season – and he hates it. If it was up to the veteran second baseman, he would play all 162 games for the Mets. “I don't like days off but sometimes you have to go with it," Cano said. “As long as I...
Tweets
-
RT @apodoftheirown: When Alonso scorches another hit - L #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Since 1908, only one player has recorded 13 extra-base hits in his first 14 major league games: ... Pete Alonso (2019) #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
I found out something about Gare that I will share in this space: He dislikes golf on TV.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Tiger's on the prowl https://t.co/euXMGsi5z5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Pete Alonso doubles down the left field line for his 7th double and 13th extra-base hit of the season in the 1st off Sean Newcomb. 108.3 mph off the bat. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Alonso doing Alonso things with a 1-out double down the line! This guy just HITS #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets