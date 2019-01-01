New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
42802540_thumbnail

Jason Vargas struggles continue for Mets

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 8m

ATLANTA -- The Mets’ fifth-starter problem reared its head again on Saturday, when Jason Vargas recorded just one out against the Braves at SunTrust Park. Vargas allowed four runs on two hits and three walks before Mets manager Mickey Callaway, who...

