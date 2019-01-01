New York Mets
Jason Vargas struggles continue for Mets
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 8m
ATLANTA -- The Mets’ fifth-starter problem reared its head again on Saturday, when Jason Vargas recorded just one out against the Braves at SunTrust Park. Vargas allowed four runs on two hits and three walks before Mets manager Mickey Callaway, who...
Poor kid had to watch Jason Vargas for his first game, terrible parents.Super Fan
I offer one last thought on the Mets' finances (especially for those saying I'm carrying water tonight): Should the Mets spend and will the Mets spend are not the same.Beat Writer / Columnist
Same@DeeshaThosar I now have bald patches from that inning.Beat Writer / Columnist
Braves have made seven outs, five by their pitcher and backup catcher: Braves' top seven: 7-for-9, 5 singles, 2 doubles, 6 BB, 8 RBIs.Beat Writer / Columnist
My eyes deceive me or was that a 1-2-3?Beat Writer / Columnist
