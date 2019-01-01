New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Ron Darling taking leave of absence
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 37s
ATLANTA -- Mets broadcaster Ron Darling is taking a leave of absence from the SNY broadcast booth due to a medical issue. Darling announced during Saturday night’s broadcast that a series of tests revealed a large mass in his chest, which he will...
Tweets
-
Toussaint allows just one unearned run over six.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Best wishes and a safe, speedy recovery, @RonDarlingJr. Statement from Fred and Jeff Wilpon: “Our thoughts and prayers continuously remain with Ron for a full recovery and we look forward to seeing him back in the broadcast booth soon.”Official Team Account
-
Donaldson Dinger! @BringerOfRain20 hits one outta here for the @Braves to give them an 11-4 lead over the Mets.TV / Radio Network
-
Ron Darling will undergo surgery next week and will be taking a leave of absence from SNY. We wish you a healthy and speedy recovery @RonDarlingJr #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
In his first 76 big league games, Jeff McNeil has recorded 25 multi-hit games. Only two #Mets have recorded more in their first 76 games: Jose Reyes: 29 Steve Henderson: 26 #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Two ways to handle your Chris Sale fantasy dilemma https://t.co/yr27GvI38iBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets